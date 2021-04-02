Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $32.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Seeyond increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

