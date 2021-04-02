Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) to Neutral

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.
About Bank of China
