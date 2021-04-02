Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Upland Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Upland Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.