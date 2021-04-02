CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Hits $806,614.48 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $806,614.48 and approximately $2,125.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00050148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00281164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,104,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,609,123 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

