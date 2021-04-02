CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.85. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 61,390 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSI Compressco stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of CSI Compressco as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

