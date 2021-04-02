CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

