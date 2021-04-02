CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 647.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.