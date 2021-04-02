CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $77.98 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.