CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 527,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

