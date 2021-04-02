CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,187,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $13,393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

