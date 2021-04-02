DA Davidson Downgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

