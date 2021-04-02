DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altabancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALTA. Raymond James raised their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.