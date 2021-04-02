DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NWBI opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

