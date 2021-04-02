DA Davidson Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $14.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.