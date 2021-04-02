DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

