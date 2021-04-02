DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 316.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

