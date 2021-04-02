DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Issue Dividend of $3.46

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 3.4633 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

DBSDY opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

