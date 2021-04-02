Denny’s (DENN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00.

3/18/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/12/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/17/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/8/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

DENN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 492,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

