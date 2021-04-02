Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $80.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB opened at $61.80 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.