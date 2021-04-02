Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

