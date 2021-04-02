Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

