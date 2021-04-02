Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
