Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,328 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

