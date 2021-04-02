Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $170.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

