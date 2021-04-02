Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Insider Keith Mansfield Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) insider Keith Mansfield bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

LON DGI9 opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Friday. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

