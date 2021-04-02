Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

DLR traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

