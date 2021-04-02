DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.29 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $67.39 million and $3.29 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00415588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025110 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.96 or 0.05134444 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,726,405 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

