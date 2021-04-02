DigixDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $173,176.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and approximately $173,176.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $402.39 or 0.00675546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 747.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00671242 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,453 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.