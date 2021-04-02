Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $566.74 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,780,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $566,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. 22,706,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,414,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

