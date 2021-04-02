Doheny Asset Management CA Has $923,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $4,442,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $139,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. 5,720,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

