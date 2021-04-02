Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases 5,810 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 5,091,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,988. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

