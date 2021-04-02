Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Archrock were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 786,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.