Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 3.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold 162,013 shares of company stock worth $7,443,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.