Doheny Asset Management CA Takes $1.75 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Bloom Energy comprises 1.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

