Doheny Asset Management CA Takes $346,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

SPLK traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

