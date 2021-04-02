Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $152.83 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

