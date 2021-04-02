Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $45.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

