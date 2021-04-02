Dovu (DOV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,144.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dovu has a market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $174,144.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

