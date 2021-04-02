DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 840,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

