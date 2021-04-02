DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 840,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.
DSPG opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.
