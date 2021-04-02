Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $40.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.