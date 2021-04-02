E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.09

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.09 ($10.69) and traded as high as €9.94 ($11.70). E.On shares last traded at €9.92 ($11.68), with a volume of 10,824,640 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

E.On Company Profile (FRA:EOAN)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

