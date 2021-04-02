ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $341.85

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.85 ($4.47) and traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.17). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 34,666 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

