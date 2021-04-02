EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

