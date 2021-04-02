Elena Gomez Sells 6,500 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00.

ZEN traded up $7.18 on Friday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,865. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

