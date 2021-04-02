Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

