Emergent BioSolutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 904 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 872% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

