Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at C$6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.18.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.