Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $284.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

