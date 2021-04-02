Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.