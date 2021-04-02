Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $695,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.37. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

