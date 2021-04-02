Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 343.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

